Canada's Milos Raonic signs autographs after defeating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Dita Alangkara/AP)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Milos Raonic will lead Canada’s Davis Cup squad when it takes on Britain in the first round of World Group play next month.

The No. 3-ranked star player from Thornhill, Ont., will be joined by Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, Toronto veteran Daniel Nestor and up-and-comer Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont.

The Feb. 3-5 best-of-five tie will be played indoors at Ottawa’s TD Place.

The British squad, ranked second in the world, will feature No. 46 Kyle Edmund and 51st-ranked Daniel Evans along with doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot.

It will be the first time Canada has faced Britain in Davis Cup play since 1967 when Britain won 4-1.

The winner of the tie will advance into the quarter-finals in April while the loser will be relegated to September’s World Group playoffs.

