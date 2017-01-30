Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Rafael Nadal hits a return against Roger Federer during the men's singles final of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 29, 2017. (SCOTT BARBOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
MADRID

The Associated Press

Rafael Nadal has been dropped from Spain’s Davis Cup team because of fatigue following the Australian Open.

The Spanish tennis federation says it will replace Nadal with Feliciano Lopez for next weekend’s best-of-five series at Croatia after a recommendation by the team doctor.

Nadal lost to Roger Federer in Sunday’s Australia Open final in five sets.

Doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro says the decision took into consideration that Nadal played a significant number of matches after a four-month layoff because of a wrist injury.

Spain captain Conchita Martinez says Nadal “needs to recover from his recent efforts and certainly will be with us again in the next rounds.”

The other Spanish players are Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreno and Marc Lopez.

