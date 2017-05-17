Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Milos Raonic of Canada returns the ball to Tommy Haas of Germany during their match at the ATP Tennis Open tournament on May 17, 2017 at the Foro Italico in Rome. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
ROME — The Canadian Press

Canada’s Milos Raonic advanced to the third round of the Italian Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany’s Tommy Haas on Wednesday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., used his dominant serve to dispatch Haas in a little over an hour. Raonic lost only 13 service points while firing 10 aces past the 39-year-old veteran and saving both break points he faced.

Raonic, seeded fifth in Rome, will face 12th-seed Tomas Berdych in third-round action Thursday.

The 26-year-old Raonic has won four of his last six games against the Czech veteran, but Berdych took their last clay-court match in Monte Carlo in 2015.

Raonic is 5-2 this season on clay, and advanced to his first final on this surface two weeks ago in Istanbul.

