Milos Raonic serves in his first round match against Dustin Brown on day two of the 2017 Australian Open. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Milos Raonic serves in his first round match against Dustin Brown on day two of the 2017 Australian Open. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE — Reuters

Milos Raonic loped into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Germany’s Dustin Brown on Margaret Court Arena.

The third seeded Canadian never appeared to get out of second gear against the dreadlocked 32-year-old, breaking once in each of the first two sets and then twice in the third to clinch victory in 93 minutes.

Raonic was rarely stretched throughout the match against Brown, whose economy of movement belied a good all-court game and soft touch at the net.

Raonic, last year’s Wimbledon finallist, faces either Gilles Muller of Luxembourg or Taylor Fritz of the United States in the next round.

