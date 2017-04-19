Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a shot during at Melbourne Park on Jan. 28, 2017. (THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)
Reuters

Serena Williams will return to world number one next week but may not stay atop the rankings for long after hinting on Wednesday that she is pregnant.

Williams posted a photograph of herself showing off a bump on her Snapchat account with the caption “20 weeks,” teasing fans that she might be about to have her first child.

Neither Williams or her management team were immediately available for comment.

Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian last December.

