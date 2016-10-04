Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Monday March 7, 2016 file photo, tennis star Maria Sharapova speaks about her failed drug test at the Australia Open during a news conference in Los Angeles. The highest court in sports has cut Maria Sharapova's two-year doping ban to 15 months. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
ZURICH — Reuters

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday reduced by nine months former world number one tennis player Maria Sharapova’s two-year doping ban.

An arbitration panel “found that Ms Sharapova committed an anti-doping rule violation and that while it was with ‘no significant fault’, she bore some degree of fault, for which a sanction of fifteen months is appropriate,” Switzerland-based CAS said in a statement. The ban took effect from Jan. 26, 2016.

Five-times grand slam winner Sharapova was banned by the International Tennis Federation in June following a positive test for the banned drug meldonium during January’s Australian Open.

