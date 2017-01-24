Ty Pozzobon, the son of a bull rider, showed strength and a surprising suppleness in staying atop bucking, kicking, spinning bulls.

Raised on a ranch in the Nicola Valley in British Columbia’s south-central Interior, Mr. Pozzobon was born to a sport in which eight seconds determines success or failure, and devastating injury is possible at any moment.

The 25-year-old’s body was found Jan. 9 near his home outside Merritt, B.C., after he took his own life. The cause of his death has not been released by the RCMP or the regional coroner. Mr. Pozzobon’s family issued a statement indicating they believe their son’s mental health suffered because of injuries suffered in competition.

“It’s important that people know about the implications of head injuries as the result of concussion,” his mother, Leanne Pozzobon, said in the statement.

The young rancher endured many blows to the head in professional competition, including several notorious wrecks (rodeo lingo for falls). In Saskatoon in 2014, he completed a ride atop a bull named Boot Strap Bill only to be stomped in the back of the head by the animal’s left hind leg. The blow shattered his helmet and the dazed, unprotected athlete was kicked in the head at least once more by the spinning animal.

Earlier in the year, he’d been straddled after an awkward dismount by a bull named Rock River Red in a competition in St. Louis, his helmeted head striking the ground.

In 2013, his head hit the shoulders of Carolina Kicker and Mr. Pozzobon was knocked out before he landed on the dirt.

In 2012, a bull named Mark 10:27 hooked the rider with its horns twice and flipped him three times, all the damage committed in four seconds. (The bull carried as its name a Biblical verse often cited for the phrase “with God all things are possible.”) That same year, Smokey White Devil pummelled the rider, at one point falling atop him, though Mr. Pozzobon walked away from the wreck.

He also suffered a sports hernia, knee injuries and several broken bones over the years.

“Not too many times you’re getting up on a bull and feeling 100 per cent,” he told the specialty television program Hell on Hooves. “There’s always something. That’s when you’ve got to be a cowboy and fight through that.”

Despite the many mishaps, he was perhaps Canada’s best bull rider and a rising star on the international circuit. He was the reigning Canadian champion and, in November, finished fourth at the world finals in Las Vegas, earning $97,500 (U.S.).

Pozzy, as he was known, was a popular figure on the Professional Bull Riding circuit, both among fans and fellow riders. Comfortable in front of the camera and possessed of a gee-shucks grin, he came across as an amiable and honest athlete with a genuine fondness for a sport that traces its roots to the Wild West. He often wore a black cowboy hat when not atop a bull, but in competition was known for wearing a hockey-style helmet and chaps branded with the logo of Jack Daniels whisky. He wore small cloth Canadian flags on his shoulders like epaulets.

Tyrell Luke Pozzobon was born on Nov. 9, 1991, to Leanne and Luke Pozzobon. As a high-school student, he played goaltender for a travelling midget hockey team in Merritt. In 2007, the British Columbia High School Rodeo was held in Merritt. Young Pozzobon competed in several events, winning bull riding on both days. At the annual Bella Coola Valley rodeo later that summer, he was the only bull rider to complete an eight-second ride. Later that summer, he finished 14th against Canadian, American and Australian competitors at the National High School Rodeo Finals at Springfield, Ill. His father competed in the same international tournament in 1982, when it was held at Douglas, Wyo. The boy’s uncle also was a bull rider.

As a teen, he practised aboard a homemade contraption he constructed, a whirling metal seesaw with springs. A partner could manipulate the machine to imitate the violent, herky-jerky movements of an angry bull.

In 2010, father and son launched the Pozzobon Cattle Co., providing bucking bulls for other riders. That same year, the younger Mr. Pozzobon earned rookie of the year honours on the Canadian pro bull-riding circuit.

The young cowboy was popular with crowds at rodeos in his home province, including at Cloverdale outside Vancouver and at Williams Lake. He also competed at the Calgary Stampede, where, in 2014, he tore an anterior cruciate ligament and a lateral collateral ligament when his spur caught in a bull rope as he dismounted after a successful ride.

As a rising star in the sport, he held an invitational tournament in his own name in Merritt from 2013 to 2015.

He completed his seventh and most successful season in 2016, though the season was marked by injury and a theft. A bag containing his gear was stolen from his parents’ truck in Calgary during the Stampede. He was most upset about losing boot ties, which his father had used before him. He offered a $3,000 reward for the return of the gear, which, happily, was soon after found in a bush.

Mr. Pozzobon qualified for the world finals four times. News of his sudden death brought an outpouring of tributes at home and in the world of bull riding.

“We lost someone who, although young, had already left such a positive mark on our industry and we are all saddened we will never get to see what else Ty would have accomplished,” said Jay Daugherty, president of American Bucking Bull Inc., a Colorado-based company that registers the pedigree of livestock.

Recently, Merritt City Council had been deliberating adding the words “Home of Ty Pozzobon” to signs at the entrances to the city.

A funeral service was held Jan. 14 at the Merritt Civic Centre.

Mr. Pozzobon leaves his wife, Jayd; parents, Leanne and Luke; and sister, Amy.

The family requested donations be made to the Rider Relief Fund, which offers financial aid to those injured while bull riding. They have also spoken out in the hope of raising awareness of the dangers of concussions and the damage they can cause. They donated samples of his brain to scientists for further study.

