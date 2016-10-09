Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Sam Bradford throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans on October 9, 2016. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Sam Bradford throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans on October 9, 2016. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Vikings take Texans 31-13, Bradford has another turnover-free game Add to ...

Minneapolis — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Adam Thielen caught a touchdown pass to cap Minnesota’s opening drive and finished with a career-high 127 yards, and the Vikings defence flustered Brock Osweiler and the Texans.

Marcus Sherels returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown and Cordarelle Patterson scored on another sharp throw by Sam Bradford, who produced another turnover-free game and deftly guided the Vikings (5-0) into their bye week.

Brock Osweiler was overmatched by Minnesota’s relentless rush and coverage, finishing 19-for-42 for 184 yards, one interception and a late touchdown pass while taking four sacks. The Texans (3-2) were denied on 12 of 13 third downs, unable or unwilling to do much other than dump off short passes. Lamar Miller only had eight carries for 20 yards during a dud of a performance by the Texans that felt a lot like the 27-0 loss at New England two weeks ago.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Solomon Elimimian back with Lions after Achilles injury (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog