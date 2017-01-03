Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler (26) shoots wide of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88), of Russia, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. The Jets won the game 6-4. (Chris O'Meara/The Associated Press)
Mark Didtler

TAMPA, Fla — The Associated Press

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg’s three-goal second period, and the Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 on Tuesday night.

The Jets, coming of a pair of losses where they were outscored 11-5, also got goals from Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Matthew Peca got his first NHL goal for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots.

