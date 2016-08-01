The Globe and Mail

Yahoo delays sale to Verizon as it recuperates from hacks
News outlets seeing few returns from social media partnerships
Samsung warns of political risks as chips boost profit
Toronto's Highland Therapeutics secures funds for delayed-release ADHD drug
Vancouver’s Kindred hires former Wal-Mart executive as COO
Snapchat focuses on its best side for its IPO close-up
Featured
Tech News »
Controversial e-book sales tactic banned in Canada
More TV networks follow Netflix to binge-watching model
500 Startups’s first Canadian fund on track to exceed $30-million target
Netflix Original: New shows drive blockbuster quarter
EU antitrust regulators welcome Amazon, Apple audiobook deal
Samsung probe finds battery was main cause of Galaxy Note 7 fires: source
Science »
Study raises questions about bias in research of prescription drugs
Antipsychotics prescribed at ‘high’ rate to youth with ADHD, study shows
Primates face mass extinction by mid-century, scientists warn
World temperatures hit new high for the third year in a row
Rescued ice cores bound for new home at University of Alberta
Scientists map genome of beaver as gift for Canada’s 150th birthday
Gadgets & Gear »
Video »
-
Tech
First self-driving bus line opens in Paris
Tech
TV networks follow Netflix's lead with binge-watching models
-
Technology Video
Meet Perdix, the drones that can swarm like insects
Technology Video
Selfie drones, personal robots, VR, centre stage at CES
-
Technology Video
Finding a connection between a protein and autistic behaviour in mice
Technology Video
Video: UK scientists search for life on Mars evidence
-
Transportation
Self-driving trucks getting test runs on Ohio highways
Video Games
Pokemon champ wants 'Go' players to give regular series a try