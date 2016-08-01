The Globe and Mail

Microsoft’s market value tops $500-billion again after 17 years
Apple shares back in vogue as Wall Street bets on iPhone surge
Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
Google parent Alphabet posts strong revenue growth, higher taxes hit earnings
Cloud computing demand pushes Microsoft’s quarterly profit up 3.6 per cent
Scientists take first steps to growing human organs in pigs
Featured
Tech News »
Vancouver’s Kindred hires former Wal-Mart executive as COO
Snapchat focuses on its best side for its IPO close-up
Sprint to buy a third of Jay Z’s music streaming service Tidal
Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, may delay new phone launch
Controversial e-book sales tactic banned in Canada
More TV networks follow Netflix to binge-watching model
Science »
Canada seeks cigarette-style warnings on opioids amid rising deaths
Vancouver Park Board may initiate vote on banning whales in captivity
Scientists see aurora borealis as tool for discovery
Newly discovered moth species shares striking resemblance with Trump
Study raises questions about bias in research of prescription drugs
Antipsychotics prescribed at ‘high’ rate to youth with ADHD, study shows
Gadgets & Gear »
Video »
-
Tech
First self-driving bus line opens in Paris
Tech
TV networks follow Netflix's lead with binge-watching models
-
Technology Video
Meet Perdix, the drones that can swarm like insects
Technology Video
Selfie drones, personal robots, VR, centre stage at CES
-
Technology Video
Finding a connection between a protein and autistic behaviour in mice
Technology Video
Video: UK scientists search for life on Mars evidence
-
Transportation
Self-driving trucks getting test runs on Ohio highways
Video Games
Pokemon champ wants 'Go' players to give regular series a try