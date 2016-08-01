The Globe and Mail

Samsung forecasts fourth-quarter profit at over three-year high
Google to introduce augmented-reality shopping in new project with Gap, BMW
Montreal startup Mighty Cast hopes it has found its charm bracelet with Nex Evolution
Streaming overtakes U.S. digital music sales for first time
Norway to switch off FM radio in risky, unpopular shift to digital
Apple’s App Store generated $20-billion for developers in 2016
Cruise ship operators bringing high tech to the high seas
TCT teases new BlackBerry smartphone with physical keyboard ahead of CES
Twitter’s China boss Kathy Chen quits after 8 months
SpaceX ready to launch rockets again after September explosion
How a Canadian engineer fuelled the battery industry
For car makers, Las Vegas tech bash steals the show
Canada is in the midst of a rough flu season and the worst is yet to come
Toronto doctor questions quality of evidence for morning-sickness drug Diclectin
Oldest known member of southern B.C. killer whale pod believed dead
Why world-beating tropical drugs are so hard to get in Canada
Conservationists concerned about free entry to Canada’s national parks in 2017
It’s time to confront the exploitation of B.C.’s environment
Technology Video
Selfie drones, personal robots, VR, centre stage at CES
Technology Video
Finding a connection between a protein and autistic behaviour in mice
Technology Video
Video: UK scientists search for life on Mars evidence
Self-driving trucks getting test runs on Ohio highways
Pokemon champ wants 'Go' players to give regular series a try
How social media changed the U.S. election
Maple Match doubles user population after Trump win
The good and bad from BlackBerry's history of handsets