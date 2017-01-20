Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Global seed-capital financier 500 Startups has hit the midway point in raising its inaugural Canadian fund and says it will likely blow past its $30-million target.

The Silicon Valley-based venture-capital firm, which set up shop in Canada this past April to finance early-stage ventures in this country’s teeming tech sector, has hit its first closing at the $15-million mark in its fundraising, said Sanjay Singhal, the fund’s Toronto-based Canadian venture partner. Investors so far include past Wind Mobile chief executive officer Anthony Lacavera, Justin LaFrance – co-founder of Web discovery engine StumbleUpon, bought by eBay in 2007 – and Montreal serial tech entrepreneur Martin-Luc Archambault, a past “dragon” on the French-language version of CBC’s Dragons’ Den, Dans l’œil du dragon.

