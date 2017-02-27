Half of Canadian C-Suite executives say their businesses’ cybersecurity was breached in the past year, according to a new study from accounting, tax and business consulting firm MNP LLP.

Conducted by Ipsos in January and released Monday, the survey of 100 Canadian executives of medium- and large-sized businesses also polled 1,000 small-business owners. While 93 per cent of the combined groups said they felt their companies effectively protected customer data, nearly three in five of those polled “either suspect or know for certain” they were victims of hacking attempts.

The results follow a rough February for Canadian corporate cybersecurity. Reports of data breaches at Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Canadian Tire Corp. and Quebec’s SAQ liquor-store chain prompted Cineplex last Friday to “proactively” reset all its users’ passwords to protect their information. The survey results further hammer down the prevalence of such data breaches – and emphasize the need for strategies and precautions beyond just password resets.

Calling the results “alarming,” Greg Draper, MNP’s vice-president of valuations, forensics and litigation support, said in a press release that proactively mitigating the risk of such fraud can reduce the likelihood of fraud and legal action, plus retain customer confidence.

Just over half of entrepreneurs and C-suite executives use cybersecurity measures such as firewalls, MNP said.

“I think some still see it as discretionary spending, rather than a necessity,” said Mr. Draper, a forensic accountant and former RCMP investigator. “But this way of thinking is going to change drastically as cyberattacks continue to escalate in frequency and severity.”

Shifts in Canadian privacy law and expected forthcoming changes will make it difficult to hold back news of such attacks, the consulting firm said.

Last week, website service Cloudflare was announced a large global data breach, though none of the Canadian companies who confirmed cybersecurity problems in February has said it was the direct cause of their problems.

A spokesperson Quebec’s SAQ liquor-store chain said Friday that it had been investigating about 80 cases of data theft from its loyalty program, but that the problems seemed to stem from fraudulent and deceptive e-mails. The company is still investigating, including whether the problems are connected with those at other Canadian businesses.

