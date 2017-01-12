Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Amazon logo sits on a cart parked in the inbound goods zone at an Amazon.com Inc. fulfilment centre. (Bartek Sadowski/Bloomberg)
Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would create more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the United States over the next 18 months.

Seattle-based Amazon said it plans to increase its full-time U.S.-based work force to more than 280,000 by mid-2018 from 180,000 in 2016.

“These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley - they’re in our customer service network, fulfilment centres and other facilities in local communities throughout the country,” CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

Amazon had about 230,800 full-time and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2015.

