With BlackBerry Ltd. finally exiting the smartphone manufacturing business, what’s left? An unclear picture.
First, consider BlackBerry’s financial picture: Smartphone sales – what little remain – accounted for 30 per cent of its $352-million (U.S.) in second-quarter revenue. Monthly fees generated from older phones added up to 26 per cent, an amount that has been steadily dropping (the days when BlackBerry could command payments for using its devices has long past). Both businesses are dying, and the latter has been a big contributor to operating profit. But getting rid of the device business will improve margins and reduce working capital needs.Report Typo/Error
Follow @SeanSilcoffon Twitter:
- BlackBerry Ltd$10.47-0.42(-3.86%)
- BlackBerry Ltd$7.97-0.37(-4.38%)
- Updated September 29 3:57 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.