For Jason Griffin, BlackBerry Ltd.’s decision this week to stop building smartphones came as little surprise.
Mr. Griffin, who worked for BlackBerry in a number of hardware design roles between 1996 and 2014, characterizes BlackBerry’s long turnaround effort as “a lost opportunity.”
The Waterloo, Ont.-based company announced Wednesday that it would no longer manufacture its eponymous device. Instead, the smartphones will be built only through joint ventures or licensing arrangements.Report Typo/Error
Follow @shanedingmanon Twitter:
- BlackBerry Ltd$10.44-0.45(-4.13%)
- BlackBerry Ltd$7.94-0.39(-4.68%)
- Updated September 29 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.