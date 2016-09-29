For Jason Griffin, BlackBerry Ltd.’s decision this week to stop building smartphones came as little surprise.

Mr. Griffin, who worked for BlackBerry in a number of hardware design roles between 1996 and 2014, characterizes BlackBerry’s long turnaround effort as “a lost opportunity.”

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company announced Wednesday that it would no longer manufacture its eponymous device. Instead, the smartphones will be built only through joint ventures or licensing arrangements.

