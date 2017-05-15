While the first wave of damage from last week’s “WannaCry” global cyberattack has begun relenting, the extent of its reach in Canada is still being revealed, as experts warn that further damage could come from more sophisticated variants of the ransomware.

This version of ransomware, malicious software that encrypts data until a ransom is paid, began spreading widely Friday, though it was apparently stalled on the weekend as a U.K. researcher registered a domain name that activated a “kill switch” in its code.

