Facebook Inc. launched a workplace version of its mobile app and website on Monday, marking the social-networking company’s first foray into the hotly competitive and crowded enterprise software arena.

The product, called Workplace by Facebook, has been in testing for more than a year and is now available to all businesses. It is designed for workplace communication and collaboration, putting Facebook in direct competition with the fast-growing startup Slack.

Workplace is a subscription product – a departure for advertising-driven Facebook – with businesses paying $1 to $3 (U.S.) a user. Slack’s least expensive business plan charges about $7 a user.

Slack did not respond to a request for comment.

Workplace is the latest move by Facebook to take on competitors in all areas of social-networking and mobile communications. Over the past several months, it also has rolled out products to challenge the fast-growing ephemeral photo-sharing app Snapchat.

Still, the company will have to overcome the fact that Facebook is not really a work tool and is often viewed as a distraction in offices. To combat that, Workplace does not require people to sign in with their personal accounts and limits News Feed to company announcements, memos and communications.

Facebook is building a direct sales force for Workplace and also working with professional services firms to get businesses signed up. “We want to replace a lot of old technologies like internal e-mails, mailing lists, newsletters,” said Julien Codorniou, Facebook’s global head of Workplace.

Facebook’s power in the mobile arena – its Messenger app has more than one billion users worldwide – could give the company an edge at a moment when businesses are increasingly looking for mobile-friendly communications tools.

Although its biggest markets for Workplace include the United States and Britain, Facebook is aggressively targeting businesses in emerging markets, including Africa and Asia, where some employees primarily rely on mobile phones.

It also is going after businesses with non-traditional desk workers – such as baristas, ship workers and factory workers.

