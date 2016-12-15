Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters

Facebook Inc. said on Thursday it will roll out a number of new tools to prevent the spread of false news stories on the social media network.

The company will make it easier for users to flag fake articles on their News Feed, and will also work with organizations such as fact-checking website Snopes, ABC News and the Associated Press in an effort to check the authenticity of stories.

Facebook had faced severe criticism for failing to stem a flood of phony news articles in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election.

