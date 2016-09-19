Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Matthew Bailey, left, and Stephen Lake, co-founders of Thalmic Labs Inc., work on a wearable device at the company’s headquarters in Kitchener, Ont., in this 2013 file photo. (Tim Fraser for The Globe and Mail)
Shane Dingman - TECHNOLOGY REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Thalmic Labs Inc. of Kitchener, Ont. has secured one of the largest venture-capital deals in Canadian history, vaulting the small startup into the big leagues of the country’s technology innovators.

Thalmic, which specializes in biomechanical computer interfaces and classifies itself as a wearable technology company, is expected to announce Monday it has raised $158.6-million in funding led by Intel Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Fidelity Canada Asset Management.

