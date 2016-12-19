Mitel Networks Corp. is making a quick retreat from the mobile business, dumping a Texas company it bought less than two years ago for $560-million U.S.

When the Ottawa company announced it was buying publicly traded Mavenir Networks for $560-million (U.S.) in March 2015, it heralded the move as an opportunity to expand into a high-growth business and tap into the emerging market for 5G wireless technology. It was a change of pace for Mitel, which had for years been a consolidator in the stagnant enterprise communications market, providing phone and conference call services to business and government clients.

Mitel is now selling that business to an affiliate of Wakefield, Mass.-based digital communications services firm Xura, Inc. for $350-million in cash, a $35-million non-interest bearing promissory note and an equity interest – whose value was not revealed – in Sierra Private Investments LP, which will own both Xura and the mobile division. Mitel did not disclose the total selling price in the release but said it would be recording a “significant” writedown to goodwill.

Pardeep Kohli, former head of Mavenir, will become CEO of Xura effective today, replacing Philippe Tartavull.

Mitel said in a release the announcement “reflects a strategic decision made during Mitel’s recent annual business review to refocus the company exclusively on the united communications and collaboration market as digital transformation accelerates demand for cloud-based business communications solutions globally.” The carefully worded release appeared to acknowledge the Mitel business lacked the scale, size and support infrastructure to be competitive: “Employees and customers of the mobile division will benefit by being part of a large carrier-focused company with the size, scale and support infrastructure needed to truly compete for and drive the next wave of 4G/5G innovation,” Mitel CEO Rich McBee said in a release.

He added the company will use the proceeds to “significantly” reduce debt, increase focus, leaving it with “a number of meaningful options available for us to generate shareholder value.” He called the company’s stock, which is down 7.3 per cent this year after recovering even deeper losses in the first half, “undervalued,” and said Mitel would implement a share buyback as part of a “full evaluation of our capital structure.”

It’s the second setback for Mitel – one of Ottawa’s most established technology companies – this year, after its friendly deal to purchase video conferencing firm for Polycom, Inc. for $1.96-billion was trumped by a higher bid from Siris Capital Group LLC.

Siris happens to be the financial sponsor behind a buyout earlier this year of Xura, a Wakefield, Mass.-based company, iin a $643-million all-cash deal.

Xura, a company based in Wakefield Mass., has itself undergone several changes recently. It was renamed following the combination of two technology companies, Comverse Inc. and Acision 15 months ago, and was purchased by affiliates of Siris Capital Gropu – the same company that trumped Mitel in the Polycom deal – in a $643-million all-cash deal earlier this year. Xura executive chairman Hubert de Pesquidoux said the deal “marks a new and exciting chapter for Xura” as it focuses on serving the emerging 5G wireless market.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.

Mitel stock is down 7.3 per cent this year, after recovering from sharper lows in the first half of 2016 following the announcement of its offer for Polycom

