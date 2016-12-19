Ottawa tech stalwart Mitel Networks Corp. has abandoned its strategy to become a player in the high-growth mobile communications space, divesting at a loss a mobile software firm it bought less than two years ago.

Mitel said Monday that it would sell its mobile business to New York private equity firm Siris Capital Group LLC, which will combine the unit with its own recently purchased digital communications company Xura Inc., and another startup called Ranzure Networks. Mitel will receive $350-million in cash, a $35-million promissory note and an equity stake, valued at up to $125-million, in a limited partnership that will own the merged entity. The transaction will result in Mitel recording a “significant” writedown to goodwill, the Ottawa firm said.

It’s the second setback for Mitel this year, after its friendly deal to purchase video conferencing firm for Polycom Inc. for $1.96-billion was trumped by a higher bid – also from Siris.

This week’s deal is an acknowledgment by Mitel that its conservative shareholder base preferred the company continue its long-standing strategy of consolidating the stagnant enterprise communications sector it has occupied since the 1970s as customers switched from on-premise telecom equipment to cloud-based software offerings. “We believed that adding the mobile business would show itself in [higher stock valuation] for shareholders,” CEO Rich McBee said in an interview. “The facts are it didn’t.”

When Mitel bought Mavenir Networks of Dallas for $560-million (U.S.) in cash and shares in April, 2015, it heralded the move as an opportunity to expand into a high-growth business and tap into the emerging market for 5G wireless technology. It was a change for Mitel, which had for years been a consolidator in the business of providing phone and conference-call equipment and services to corporate and government clients.

Mitel had strategized internally for years about adding mobile capability prior to the acquisition. But shareholders were spooked. Mitel stock, which previously traded above $12 a share, sagged following the 2015 deal and has traded well below $10 for most of this year. Asked one month after the acquisition about the market’s cool reaction, Mr. McBee told The Globe and Mail last year: “We are really good at consolidating companies. And … the market likes us to consolidate companies.”

Mr. McBee said Monday that Mitel, chaired by co-founder and billionaire Terry Matthews, made progress improving margins and growing revenues in its mobile business. But shareholders who had grown accustomed to Mitel’s “pure play” consolidation story didn’t like the new direction.

“As we were out telling the story of the stock, we saw a lot of confusion,” Mr. McBee said. “It’s a hard story to tell to investors” who in turn were not fully valuing the contributions made by the wireless unit.

Following an internal business review, Mitel engaged Goldman Sachs in October – just 18 months after buying Mavenir – to explore strategic alternatives. Mr. McBee said he sees the potential for growth in both the mobile space as well as the market for enterprise and cloud-based services, but acknowledged that Mitel is not large enough to take on both opportunities at once. Ranzure founder Pardeep Kohli, former CEO of Mavenir, will become CEO of the newly combined Xura.

“I don’t feel bad about it,” Mr. McBee said. “My job as CEO is to make sure that I’m generating shareholder value and a fair return for the assets trusted with me. This is a very logical next step for us. If you’re not going to get value recognized for performance, then you can’t just keep doing the same thing.

“The reality is we’re going to come back to a very focused story.”

The CEO said Mitel has no immediate plans for future acquisitions but added that any future deals will be focused on its primary businesses, and that it will not stray into “adjacent” markets again. He noted Mitel can still get upside value with its continued equity stake in the divested business. Mr. McBee said Mitel will use the proceeds to reduce debt and buy back its “undervalued stock.” Mitel shares fell 5 per cent Monday to close at $7.02 (U.S.) on the TSX. The stock is down 12 per cent this year.

Report Typo/Error