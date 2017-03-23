Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains with Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains with Finance Minister Bill Morneau (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Navdeep Bains: The man leading Canada's big bet on innovation

Sean Silcoff

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

On Wednesday, the federal government unveiled its so-called “innovation budget.” The man leading the charge, Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, got most of what he requested from Finance, including: $400-million for venture-capital investments; a new initiative modelled on a successful U.S. program that would see Ottawa boost how much it buys from startups; the launch of a strategy to strengthen Canada’s intellectual property regime; and $125-million to invest in the artificial intelligence sector.

