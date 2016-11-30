Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Netflix app is shown in this file photo. The service said Wednesday it will allow users to download certain shows for viewing offline. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)
The Netflix app is shown in this file photo. The service said Wednesday it will allow users to download certain shows for viewing offline. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Netflix allows subscribers to binge-watch shows offline Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Video streaming pioneer Netflix Inc said its subscribers would now be able to download popular shows such as “Orange is The New Black” and “Narcos” on their mobile devices at no extra cost.

“While many members enjoy watching Netflix at home, we’ve often heard they also want to continue their ‘Stranger Things’ binge while on airplanes and other places where Internet is expensive or limited,” Eddy Wu, director of product innovation, wrote in a blog post.

Netflix, whose other popular original shows include “House of Cards” and “The Crown,” has expanded into almost all countries, with China being a notable exception.

The new feature is included in all plans and available for phones and tablets on Alphabet Inc’s Android and Apple Inc’s iOS platforms, the company said.

More content will be available for offline viewing later, Netflix said.

The company’s shares rose 2 per cent to $119.97 in early trading on the Nasdaq.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Netflix Inc
    $118.12
    +0.61
    (+0.52%)
  • Updated November 30 11:46 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog