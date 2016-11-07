With Canada facing sluggish economic growth, politicians across Canada have been talking up innovation as a key to creating jobs and wealth, including the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which has promised to deliver new policies and programs to support innovation in the coming months. Serving as an inspiration for Canadian innovation policy makers is the United States, home to the globe’s leading innovation hub, Silicon Valley, and a government that, under President Barack Obama, has actively engaged the leadership of top technology companies for economic advice.Report Typo/Error
