In this July 25, 2016, file photo, a fan manoeuvres his smartphone as he plays ‘Pokemon Go’ in Hong Kong. (Kin Cheung/AP)
“Pokemon Go,” the Olympics and the presidential election are among Google’s top trending searches of 2016.

Powerball tops the list. The multi-state lottery handed out a record $1.6-billion prize in January and a $429-million payout in June.

Also in the top 10 are musical icons David Bowie and Prince, who died in January and April, respectively, and Hurricane Matthew, which barrelled through the Caribbean and made landfall in the U.S. in October.

Brad Pitt is Google’s top trending actor searched in 2016. Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, trended most among actresses.

Beyonce topped musical searches. She was the most trending artist and her “Formation” was the top trending song in Google searches.

