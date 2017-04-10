



The damage at a glance

On Monday, the Australian Research Council’s Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies released their recent aerial survey of more than 8,000 kilometres of coral. It found severe bleaching for the second time in a year.

A diver examines bleaching on a coral reef on Orpheus Island. GREG TORDA/ARC CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR CORAL REEF STUDIES VIA AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Bleached coral in the Great Barrier Reef. BETTE WILLIS/ARC CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR CORAL REEF STUDIES VIA AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Bleached coral in Beaver Reef. KERRYN BELL/ARC CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR CORAL REEF STUDIES VIA AFP/GETTY IMAGES





What causes coral bleaching?

Higher temperatures force coral to expel living algae and turn white as it calcifies. The reef, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, suffered heavy bleaching in 2016 in its northern third as the El Nino weather event shifted warm waters in the Pacific. But this year, the middle third saw intense bleaching too – and climate change is a driving factor, the ARC centre’s director, Terry Hughes, said in a news release Monday:

The bleaching is caused by record-breaking temperatures driven by global warming. This year, 2017, we are seeing mass bleaching, even without the assistance of El Niño conditions.

ARC CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR CORAL REEF STUDIES





What can repair the damage?

Mildly bleached coral can recover if the temperature drops, and the ARC survey found this happened in southern parts of the reef, where coral mortality was much lower. Cyclone Debbie, which left a trail of destruction in northeast Australia and New Zealand last month, also brought some cooler temperatures to the reef, but the storm’s upheaval also damaged one of the few healthy sections to have escaped large-scale bleaching, the ARC explained in its statement:

Any cooling effects related to the cyclone are likely to be negligible in relation to the damage it caused, which unfortunately struck a section of the reef that had largely escaped the worst of the bleaching.

Coral recovery is a slow process, and the back-to-back bleaching events mean it will be almost impossible to repair last year’s damage, ARC senior research officer James Kerry explained:

It takes at least a decade for a full recovery of even the fastest-growing corals, so mass bleaching events 12 months apart offers zero prospect of recovery for reefs damaged in 2016.

Without doubt the most confronting research project I've ever done. Please act NOW to save the #GreatBarrierReef from climate change. pic.twitter.com/rVujRxoPeD — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) April 10, 2017





What could this mean for the reef?

Repeated damage could prompt UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee to reconsider a 2015 decision not to put the Great Barrier Reef on its “in danger” list.

Tourists drawn to the unique attraction spend $3.9-billion (U.S.) each year, a 2013 Deloitte Access Economics report estimated.



