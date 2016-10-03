A Japanese researcher whose work uncovered one of life’s most fundamental processes has won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Yoshinori Oshumi of the Tokyo Institute of Technology was recognized for his pioneering role in uncovering the mechanisms behind autophagy – a term that means “self eating” – the process by which cells can break down and recycle their own components.

Disruptions in the elegant system are linked to a wide range of diseases, from diabetes to cancer.

In the 1990s Dr. Oshumi and his colleagues first worked out the details of autophagy and the genes that regulate it in yeast cells The work had broad application to human cells and disease and it has since made made autophagy “one of the most intensely studies topics in biomedical research,” said Maria Masucci of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, which oversees the prestigious award.

Dr. Oshumi has been widely recognized for his work and last year won the Canada Gairdner International Award, which is often a reliable predictor of future Nobel glory.

The prize is the first of three science-related Nobels that are scheduled to be announced this week. Winners of the physics and chemistry prizes will be revealed on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

