An expert committee made up of scientists and bioethicists from 10 countries including Canada has recommended that scientists should proceed with caution, but not eschew the use of new methods to alter the human genome for medical research and treatment.

In a report, released Tuesday by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the group lays out a set of principles for proceeding with such work, and guidelines for what should and should not be permitted as regulators grapple with the astonishing power to rewrite human DNA made possible by the gene-editing technology known as CRISPR.

“The bottom line is the potential to be able to fix genetic disease is here,” said Janet Rossant, emeritus chief of research at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children and a co-author of the 260-page report.

Read more: How Canadian scientists are preparing for ‘the big one’

Related: Quebec scientist Moineau wins prize for role in gene-editing breakthrough

Also: Ancient water from Northern Ontario mine may harbour ‘alien’ life

Dr. Rossant added that after much deliberation, the committee effectively settled on “proceed with caution” when it comes to manipulating the human genome, including manipulations that could be inherited by future generations.

Such an approach, while tightly circumscribed by the committee’s recommendations for when such manipulations are justified, would nevertheless push the envelope for what is allowed under existing law in both Canada and the United States.

The report inevitably raises ethical questions by trying to thread a line between the promise of eliminating the profound suffering caused by an array of genetically linked diseases and the spectre of tampering with the essence of humanity and introducing a disturbing new form of biological inequality between those who can afford the technology and those who cannot.

The report was a year in the making and grew out of an international summit on human gene editing co-sponsored by the U.S., the U.K. and China and held in Washington in late December, 2015. It was prompted by discussions among scientists and others about the implications of the recently developed CRISPR/Cas9 system, which allows for genome editing with unprecedented ease and precision.

The report leaves aside the issue of tailoring the genetic makeup of non-human organisms, including plants, animals and microbes – a capability that biologists are now busy exploiting for a myriad of applications – and focuses solely on the use of CRISPR and related technologies in humans.

In its recommendations, it divides this activity into four categories and suggests a different level of regulatory oversight for each. For example, the report finds that basic laboratory research, which includes gene editing in human cells, gametes (sperm and eggs) and embryos for understanding human development and disease can be conducted under existing rules.

Similarly, the editing of DNA in somatic cells – cells from tissue that do not pass genetic changes onto future generations – can proceed under the regulatory framework established for gene therapies. This would cover a broad range of clinical research, such as a clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania that involves using CRISPR to tweak the immune cells of cancer patients so that they can recognize and attack diseased cells.

Where the report moves into uncharted waters is the next category, involving what is known as “germline editing.” Such changes would not only affect the person they are intended for, but would be carried by future offspring and so enter humanity’s collective gene pool. They could involve removing deleterious genes associated with inherited disease, such as cystic fibrosis or muscular dystrophy.

In Canada, the Assisted Human Reproduction Act currently renders such changes illegal, but the report recommends they be permitted in clinical trials when the reasons are compelling – namely for “treating or preventing serious disease or disability.”

Finally, the report echoes what many ethicists agree should be a continued ban on human genome editing – whether those changes can be passed on – for the purpose of “enhancing” a person’s DNA with desirable traits.

The authors admit the final two categories include a grey zone where there is room for debate. For example, would removing genes associated with cholesterol risk constitute a compelling treatment or a human enhancement?

“I think it’s a thorough examination of what the situation is,” said Margaret Somerville, a former McGill University bioethicist who is now based at the University of Western Sydney, Australia.

Dr. Somerville said the report’s division of human gene editing into regulatory categories was a useful tool for policy-makers, but expressed concern at what she called the report’s “utilitarian” approach to germline editing.

“It’s an unprecedented ability to intervene,” she said, adding that well-meaning changes to the make-up of the human genome could lead to unintended consequences and inequalities. “There’s no specific discussion about what does this mean for the society of the future? If we do this, where will it go?”

Report Typo/Error