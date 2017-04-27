Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This NASA handout image released April 27, 2017, shows features in Saturn's atmosphere from closer than ever before, captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. (HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images)
Marcia Dunn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Associated Press

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft has survived an unprecedented trip between Saturn and its rings, and has amazing pictures to show for it.Flight controllers regained contact with Cassini on Thursday, a day after it became the first craft to cross this hazardous region. The rings are comprised of countless icy particles, any of which could have smacked Cassini. The spacecraft’s big dish antenna served as a shield as it hurtled through the narrow gap, temporarily cutting off communications.

Cassini skimmed 3,100 kilometres above Saturn’s cloud tops, closer than ever before, and came within 200 miles (320 kilometres) of the innermost visible ring. Scientists say the pictures show details never seen before.

Twenty-one more crossings are planned – about one a week – before Cassini’s fatal plunge in September.

