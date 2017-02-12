Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Mark Barrenechea, chief executive officer of OpenText Corp., which started as a University of Waterloo spinoff in the early 1990s, building a searchable digital version of the Oxford English Dictionary. (Galit Rodan/Bloomberg)

Mark Barrenechea, chief executive officer of OpenText Corp., which started as a University of Waterloo spinoff in the early 1990s, building a searchable digital version of the Oxford English Dictionary.

(Galit Rodan/Bloomberg)

Slow and steady wins the race for technology company Open Text Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Mark Barrenechea is just fine with being steady and boring. Investors in the company he leads, Open Text Corp., seem to like that, too.

While tech companies that disrupt the world and conquer consumer markets command enormous valuations, Mr. Barrenechea has delivered solid shareholder returns by leading the Canadian enterprise software stalwart on a steady path of value-creating acquisitions of flat or declining businesses, culminating in Open Text’s largest deal, its $1.62-billion (U.S.) purchase of the enterprise content division of Dell Technologies Inc. known as Documentum, which closed last month.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

Uber CEO quits Trump's business advisory group (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular