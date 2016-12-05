Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Two years after buying a startup in Ottawa, Silicon Valley stalwart Survey Monkey is preparing to dramatically ramp up its presence in the capital.

“We’ve built a critical talent hub of 81 people here. We’ll probably grow our head count by 50 per cent next year,” in Ottawa, Survey Monkey chief executive officer Zander Lurie said in an interview. In addition he said the company, which sells online questionnaire tools used by entrepreneurs and giant corporations alike, is looking to build a data centre in Canada next year. “We’re very much doubling down our investment … we’ve got a real gold mine here.”

