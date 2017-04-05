Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This photo provided by Netflix shows a demonstration of the service's new thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system. (Netflix/AP)
This photo provided by Netflix shows a demonstration of the service's new thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system. (Netflix/AP)

Netflix replacing star-rating with thumbs-up system Add to ...

SAN FRANCISCO — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Netflix’s video-streaming service is scrapping its familiar star-rating system, hoping to make it easier for its 94 million subscribers to signal whether they liked a movie or TV show.

The service is compressing its familiar one-to-five star system into a simpler choice of thumbs-up or thumbs-down.

The change, which Netflix is unveiling on Wednesday, is aimed at soliciting more viewer feedback and helping the service make better program recommendations.

Although the stars will fade away after a decade on Netflix’s streaming service, they will still be used on Netflix’s smaller DVD-by-mail service , where they have been around 17 years.

Netflix thinks streaming subscribers will click more frequently on the thumbs.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Star says new Anne of Green Gables series is ‘more honest’ (The Canadian Press)
 
  • Netflix Inc
    $143.74
    +0.12
    (+0.08%)
  • Updated April 6 4:15 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular