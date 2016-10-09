Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. seemed to have its smartphone troubles under control – until authorities had to evacuate a Southwest Airlines flight in Kentucky last week for an incident that involved a replacement phone.

The reason: Authorities said a Samsung smartphone started smoking and making “popping” noises, just moments after its owner had boarded the plane and turned off the device.

Airline passenger Brian Green, 43, says the device was a Galaxy Note 7 that he had picked up from an authorized AT&T retailer on Sept. 21, as a replacement for another Note 7 phone that he returned when Samsung announced a global recall a week earlier. The recall came after a series of incidents last month in which Note 7 batteries overheated or caught fire. But Samsung had promised consumers that the replacement models were safe.

Now the South Korean tech giant is facing more scrutiny, after earlier criticism for being slow to react and sending confusing signals in the first days of the recall.

“They’re in a really tricky spot,” said Ben Bajarin, a tech industry analyst with the Creative Strategies research firm. “There’s such a stigma around this device now that it’s hard to see how sales can do well going forward.”

Consider Mr. Green’s reaction: “I really liked the device. It had a lot of nice features,” he told The Associated Press in an interview Friday. But after the incident on the plane, he bought a new iPhone 7 from Apple, rather than take his chances with yet another Samsung Note. “At this point, I don’t want to mess with it any more.”

Authorities haven’t confirmed what model of Samsung phone was involved in last week’s incident. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Friday that her agency is still investigating and had no further information.

On Saturday, Michael Klering, a Kentucky resident, said his Note 7 phone also caught fire even though its battery had been replaced. Mr. Klering wrote on Facebook that he and his wife woke up because their bedroom was filling with smoke, and they feared that their children were in danger.

“The phone did not seem to actually produce a lot of flame but was hot enough to melt the case it was in and burn my nightstand,” he said. “It also created enough smoke to fill my room.”

Mr. Klering wrote that he and his wife now have bronchitis and are being treated.

He said he went to a laboratory with Samsung employees where the phone was examined. But he said he doesn’t feel the company is taking the situation seriously enough and wondered whether it plans to act on his report.

Commission officials and Samsung announced a formal recall on Sept. 15 after authorities said they received 92 reports of Note 7 batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 cases of property damage. Authorities urged consumers to turn off the phones and return them for a full refund or replacement. Samsung said replacement models that were free of defects became available in this country on Sept. 21.

After the Southwest Airlines incident, representatives of the four leading U.S. wireless carriers said Friday that customers who had already received replacement Note 7 phones could return those new devices if they have concerns.

Referring to the safety commission’s investigation, Sprint said in a statement, “At this time, CPSC has not specifically said if customers should or should not use the replacement model. If a Sprint customer with a replacement Note 7 has any concerns regarding their device, we will exchange it for any other device at any Sprint retail store during the investigation window.”

Report Typo/Error