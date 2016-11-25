Science Dynamite blast reveals dinosaur fossil Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Dynamite blast reveals dinosaur fossil
Nov. 25 2016
A 'Mud Dragon' fossil, revealed when workmen building a high school in southern China blasted the ground with dynamite, shows dinosaurs thrived on the eve of their destruction. Jim Drury reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
A 'Mud Dragon' fossil, revealed when workmen building a high school in southern China blasted the ground with dynamite, shows dinosaurs thrived on the eve of their destruction. Jim Drury reports.