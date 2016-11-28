Belgium 'Electronic nose' smartphone app could sniff out dangerous chemicals Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: 'Electronic nose' smartphone app could sniff out dangerous chemicals
Nov. 28 2016
Researchers in Belgium are developing a sensitive 'electronic nose' that can detect pesticides and nerve gas in very low concentrations, using substances they call "microscopic sponges." Matthew Stock reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Researchers in Belgium are developing a sensitive 'electronic nose' that can detect pesticides and nerve gas in very low concentrations, using substances they call "microscopic sponges." Matthew Stock reports.