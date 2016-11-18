Science Light therapy helps treat ailing bees in study Add to ...
Video: Light therapy helps treat ailing bees in study
Nov. 18 2016
Light therapy could help avoid colony collapse disorder in bees, which some scientists say threatens much of the world's food supply. British scientists are developing a simple, inexpensive infrared light treatment that could reinvigorate ailing colonies. The research also offers hope for people suffering from early stage macular degeneration. Jim Drury reports.
Reuters
