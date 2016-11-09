U.S. Election 2016 Maple Match doubles user population after Trump win Add to ...
Video: Maple Match doubles user population after Trump win
Nov. 09 2016
A dating website that pairs Americans with Canadians says traffic surged in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential victory. BNN's Paige Ellis reports on the increased interest in Canadian citizenship and shares comments from travellers to Toronto.
