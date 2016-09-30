Meet Minitaur, the tenacious robot that can climb fences and open doors Add to ...
Video: Meet Minitaur, the tenacious robot that can climb fences and open doors
Sep. 30 2016
The makers of the Minitaur robot say its combination of legs and powerful motors makes it good over difficult terrain and able to tackle obstacles other robots can’t handle. The robot starts at $10,000 (U.S.)
