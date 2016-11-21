Health Origami-style eye test could help millions see clearly Add to ...
Video: Origami-style eye test could help millions see clearly
Nov. 21 2016
The Folding Phoropter is a low-cost and easy-to-assemble eye test to quickly spot refractive errors, the largest cause of avoidable visual impairment in the developing world. Matthew Stock reports.
