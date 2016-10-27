Playing microscopic Pac-Man Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Playing microscopic Pac-Man
Oct. 27 2016
Playing classic video games like Pac-Man with living single-celled microbes thinner than a human hair is now possible thanks to a new interactive microscope developed by bioengineers at Stanford University. Ben Gruber reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Playing classic video games like Pac-Man with living single-celled microbes thinner than a human hair is now possible thanks to a new interactive microscope developed by bioengineers at Stanford University. Ben Gruber reports.