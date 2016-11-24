Video Games Pokemon champ wants 'Go' players to give regular series a try Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Pokemon champ wants 'Go' players to give regular series a try
Nov. 24 2016
Many non-gamers latched onto the "Pokemon Go" craze, and some might want to make the jump to the Nintendo 3DS games "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon." Bennett Piercy, the North American Pokemon champion for 2015, has some tips.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Many non-gamers latched onto the "Pokemon Go" craze, and some might want to make the jump to the Nintendo 3DS games "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon." Bennett Piercy, the North American Pokemon champion for 2015, has some tips.