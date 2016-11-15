England Robot dinosaurs at Blackgang Chine get Raspberry Pi make-over Add to ...
Video: Robot dinosaurs at Blackgang Chine get Raspberry Pi make-over
Nov. 15 2016
Animatronic dinosaurs at one of the UK's oldest theme parks are being given a new lease of life after being fitted with a Raspberry Pi, using cognitive computing technology. Matthew Stock reports.
