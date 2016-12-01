Transportation Self-driving trucks getting test runs on Ohio highways Add to ...
Video: Self-driving trucks getting test runs on Ohio highways
Dec. 01 2016
A self-driving test truck has begun traveling in real-world highway traffic in central Ohio as part of an effort to advance autonomous vehicle technology.
