Tech Sony showcases VR for the masses in Tokyo Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Sony showcases VR for the masses in Tokyo
Sep. 16 2016
Gamers have been talking about VR for years, but in 2016, there's a difference. At the Tokyo Games Show, they're now within spitting distance of taking mass-market headsets and games back to their living rooms... or their parents' basements. Graham Mackay reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Gamers have been talking about VR for years, but in 2016, there's a difference. At the Tokyo Games Show, they're now within spitting distance of taking mass-market headsets and games back to their living rooms... or their parents' basements. Graham Mackay reports.