Technology SprayPrinter app makes everyone an artist Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: SprayPrinter app makes everyone an artist
Nov. 11 2016
Estonian app uses custom spray paint nozzle and smartphone camera to recreate images on any surface. Roselle Chen reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Estonian app uses custom spray paint nozzle and smartphone camera to recreate images on any surface. Roselle Chen reports.