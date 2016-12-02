Australia High school students replicate expensive malaria drug for $2 Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: High school students replicate expensive malaria drug for $2
Dec. 02 2016
High school students in Australia have recreated the key ingredient in a life-saving drug sold at $750 per dose in the U.S.. Yiming Woo reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
High school students in Australia have recreated the key ingredient in a life-saving drug sold at $750 per dose in the U.S.. Yiming Woo reports.