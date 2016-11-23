Inventions Sweat-absorbing skin patch monitors health during exercise Add to ...
Video: Sweat-absorbing skin patch monitors health during exercise
Nov. 23 2016
Scientists develop a sweat-analysing microfluidic device that sticks to the skin during exercise and delivers real-time health information to the wearer. Matthew Stock reports.
Reuters
