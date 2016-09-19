Take a close-up look at Saturn via NASA's Cassini probe Add to ...
Video: Take a close-up look at Saturn via NASA's Cassini probe
Sep. 19 2016
Four days in orbit around Saturn are compressed in a time-lapse video from NASA's Cassini probe. The video highlights features of Saturn's atmosphere, including its unusual hexagonal storm at the north pole.
