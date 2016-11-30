Apps GlassesOff helps people over 40 to see clearly again Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: GlassesOff helps people over 40 to see clearly again
Nov. 30 2016
The app teaching people over the age of forty to take off their reading glasses and see clearly again within a matter of months, if they have the discipline for a rigid training program. Stuart McDill reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The app teaching people over the age of forty to take off their reading glasses and see clearly again within a matter of months, if they have the discipline for a rigid training program. Stuart McDill reports.