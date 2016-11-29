Netherlands Wearable belt-style airbag designed to prevent hip fractures in seniors Add to ...
Video: Wearable belt-style airbag designed to prevent hip fractures in seniors
Nov. 29 2016
An airbag that inflates when an elderly person begins to fall could help keep them avoid serious injury, while preventing high treatment costs, according to its developers. Jim Drury reports.
